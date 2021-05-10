Leaslet to enhance the security of “EasyBUY” through Silvergate Exchange Network
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency OTC desk, Leaslet Limited has recently launched “EasyBUY”, a separate website dedicated to making trading simple for new users. With this launch, users can expect an instant quotation followed by a seamless purchasing experience with just one click.
In order to further strengthen the secure and fast transaction, Leaslet has integrated “EasyBUY” with Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN) which played a major role in securing the fiat gateway allowing international users to deposit and withdraw funds (USD) via their local bank accounts.
Silvergate Bank is the leading bank for innovative businesses in fintech and cryptocurrency based in San Diego, and is known for its friendly position towards cryptocurrency. Silvergate Exchange Network enables real-time USD transfers and immediate availability of funds to cryptocurrency investors via cloud-based API.
The Silvergate Exchange Network is utilized by some of cryptocurrency industry’s leading companies such as Binance, Coinbase, Bitstamp, Gemini, and Fidelity Digital Assets.
However, there also exist some limitations due to the nature of fast and simplified service. EasyBUY only supports Bitcoin with tickets less than $100,000 per transaction. Multiple transactions should be carried out for users with larger demand. In addition, to further secure customer experience, leaslet has limited its service to users in South Korea, Singapore and Hong Kong, and plans to expand in the coming years.
“Through the launch of ‘EasyBUY’ service, we hope to simplify OTC transactions for newcomers.” Leaslet Limited (www.leaslet.com) official said.
PR manager
