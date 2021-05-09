TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Clarksville

At the request of 19th District Attorney General John Carney, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday night in Clarksville.

Just after 8:00 p.m., officers with the Clarksville Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of Hedge Apple Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance involving a shooting. Upon arrival, officers encountered a male subject who reportedly came out of the home and fired shots. Officers returned fired, striking him. The man, identified as Adonis Traughber (DOB 8/28/66), was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. No officers were injured during the incident.

The investigation remains active and ongoing as agents work to gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and, instead, refers questions of that nature to their respective department to answer as it sees fit.

As a reminder, the TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

Any updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.