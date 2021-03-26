NYSOFA Director Olsen Urges NYers to Take the COVID-19 CheckUp April 28, 2021 | 3:26 PM EDT Learn more about NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen Urges All New Yorkers to Take the COVID-19 Checkup

CV19 CheckUp: Online Tool Assesses Behaviors and Likelihood of Contracting the COVID-19 Virus, Spreading It, and Being Hospitalized

NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen Urges All New Yorkers to Take the COVID-19 Checkup for Insight About Avoiding Pandemic Risks

CV19 CheckUp assesses each person’s unique situation and presents options to help reduce risk and enhance quality of life

Greg Olsen, Director of the New York State Office for the Aging, urges all New Yorkers to take the CV19 CheckUp, a free, anonymous, personalized, online tool that evaluates an individual’s risks associated with COVID-19 based on their circumstances. The CV19 CheckUp provides recommendations and resources to help reduce an individual’s pandemic risks.

CV19 CheckUp uses artificial intelligence to analyze data provided by each person who completes an anonymous online questionnaire. It is designed for those who are considered high risk, including older adults, individuals who are low income, members of ethnic and racial minority groups, and the LGBTQ community. The tool’s algorithms are driven by science and medicine, using data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

CV19 CheckUp is free and anonymous. It does not require a name, email address, or identifier of any type.

Upon completion of the questionnaire, CV19 CheckUp immediately delivers a personalized report, presenting options for reducing risk and enhancing quality of life during the pandemic.

According to Director Olsen, “The time for reminding the public about the risks of getting COVID-19 is now, while people are still getting their vaccination and as COVID fatigue sets in. We must continue to ensure that older New Yorkers understand there’s still a risk of getting sick. This is especially true as CV19 CheckUp data shows those age 75 and older dangerously underestimate their personal risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.”

Olsen continued, “Even though vaccinations increase each week, it is critical that all New Yorkers continue to follow safety protocols. Now is not the time to let our guard down, but to continue to practice safe behaviors. New York State continues to move forward with reopening, but some lower-risk individuals have begun to relax. Many people have stopped social distancing and practicing safe pandemic behaviors, which threaten the health and well-being of those who are at higher risk.”

The CV19 CheckUp is generating helpful information that is educating individuals about their risk of contracting COVID-19 based on their behavior. To date, more than 67,000 people have completed the CV19 CheckUp survey.

Director Olsen said, “The results generated so far by the CV19 CheckUp show that most adults (77%) underestimate the lethal threat risk they pose to older adults, and half of them underestimate the risk to themselves of contracting COVID-19. The good news revealed by the CheckUp is that after learning about the risks to themselves and their loved ones, more than half (58%) of respondents say they would modify their behaviors to keep older friends and loves ones safe.”

Director Olsen continued, “This tool can also help reduce hesitancy about getting vaccinated. Researchers believe educating individuals about their pandemic risk will motivate them to get vaccinated. When people understand the lethal threat they pose to their relatives and friends, getting the vaccine becomes more appealing. In addition, with this new knowledge, individuals are more likely to reach out to others and urge them to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Through the CV19 CheckUp, governments and health organizations receive data facilitating the development of methods to help target high risk populations. The data is completely anonymous, and findings may be used to gain insights on:

What people know and believe about the pandemic

Compliance levels with recommended safety protocols

Behaviors by location, race, ethnicity, economic status, etc.

Unmet needs for health care, social services and financial support

To learn more, about the CV19 CheckUp, please visit newyork.cv19checkup.org.

About the New York State Office for the Aging