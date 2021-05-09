St. Johnsbury Barracks / 1st Degree Agg Domestic Assault x 2, Reckless Endangerment, Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A402033

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Schrauf

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

DATE/TIME: May 8, 2021 at approximately 2221 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 302, Groton

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault (x2), Reckless Endangerment,

Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer

ACCUSED: Stephanie Pleasant

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 8, 2021 at approximately 2223 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury

Barracks responded to a report of a domestic assault in the area of VT Route 302

in Groton, VT. Troopers arrived to the area and learned that the victim went to

their residence in Ryegate and Pleasant followed them.

Troopers responded to the residence in Ryegate and met with the Pleasant outside

the residence. While being taken into custody, Pleasant assaulted a Trooper. It

was later learned that she strangled a household member twice, once while the

victim was driving a vehicle on Route 302 and once when the vehicle was stopped.

Pleasant was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing and was

later held, pending a verifiable address for curfew, at the North East

Correctional Complex.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/10/21 at 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: North East Correctional Complex

BAIL: Held until verifiable curfew location found

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.