St. Johnsbury Barracks / 1st Degree Agg Domestic Assault x 2, Reckless Endangerment, Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer
CASE#: 21A402033
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Schrauf
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)222-4680
DATE/TIME: May 8, 2021 at approximately 2221 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 302, Groton
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault (x2), Reckless Endangerment,
Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer
ACCUSED: Stephanie Pleasant
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 8, 2021 at approximately 2223 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury
Barracks responded to a report of a domestic assault in the area of VT Route 302
in Groton, VT. Troopers arrived to the area and learned that the victim went to
their residence in Ryegate and Pleasant followed them.
Troopers responded to the residence in Ryegate and met with the Pleasant outside
the residence. While being taken into custody, Pleasant assaulted a Trooper. It
was later learned that she strangled a household member twice, once while the
victim was driving a vehicle on Route 302 and once when the vehicle was stopped.
Pleasant was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing and was
later held, pending a verifiable address for curfew, at the North East
Correctional Complex.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/10/21 at 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: North East Correctional Complex
BAIL: Held until verifiable curfew location found
MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.