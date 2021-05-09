New Canadian Based Radio Station Attracts International Attention
A Unique Home-Based Business - Seasoned Paramedic Teams up with Hobby Radio Broadcaster to Create a Radio Station Dedicated to Global Emergency Medical ServicesEDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gordon Bates, of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and Andrew Winter of Nanaimo, British Columbia, Canada, launched a new internet radio station on April 17, 2021, dedicated to medical first responders. Bates, who has spent more than 45 years in EMS and has a music background, came up with the idea 20 years ago. He thought it would be a great way to connect the medical first responder profession worldwide, while at the same time creating a business opportunity. Bates said, “For a number of reasons, the timing wasn’t right until now”. He said that 20 years ago, he asked Andrew to secure the name, RadioEMS, declaring in kind of a humorous tone, that they would require it one day.
Andrew Winter, a relative and business associate of Bates, has the training and experience in radio, broadcasting, internet radio operations and website design, which are all essential to establishing the operational side of RadioEMS. Winter also worked several years coordinating international air and ground ambulance patient transports, binding his understanding of radio broadcasting with the medical response profession. “It’s exciting,” said Winter. “With today’s technology, we can prerecord our music, shows and interviews, and broadcast globally at FM output, making this a very high quality yet relatively low cost and manageable venture.”
The RadioEMS goal is to create and inspire a global connection for all Emergency Medical Responders. The station will do this by broadcasting music, information, and education, including a component of humor and fun. Bates wants RadioEMS to be a contributor to the EMS profession, while offering advertisers targeted marketing opportunities to those who influence the purchase of industry products and services. It looks like things are headed in that direction.
Bates and Winter cannot conceal their excitement when talking about early success. They knew starting out that it would take time to reach the EMS profession on a global bases and attract dedicated listeners. Although the audience is targeted, potential listeners are widely dispersed. Station exposure will be key to success. However, RadioEMS is experiencing encouraging response from around the world. They have regular listeners, conducted interviews, and received tremendous feedback from numerous people and emergency response services, in many countries. Canada, USA, South Africa, India, Kenya, Central America, United Kingdom, Australia and more. “It’s a lot of fun and very invigorating to receive such a positive response immediately following launch” Winter said. And they are just getting started. Not bad for a home-based business!
“This is Your Radio Station”
Contact:
Gordon Bates, Director of Marketing & Business Development
Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
gord@radioems.com
Gordon Bates
RadioEMS
+ 1-587-568-1954
gord@radioems.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn