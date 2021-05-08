When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 07, 2021 FDA Publish Date: May 07, 2021 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared soy allergen Company Name: Arizona Nutritional Supplements Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description 365 Everyday Value Whey Protein Powder Natural Vanilla Flavor

Company Announcement

Arizona Nutritional Supplements of Chandler, AZ is voluntarily recalling 13.9 oz. containers of “365 Everyday Value Whey Protein Powder Natural Vanilla Flavor” due to the potential of an undeclared soy allergen. Containers of 365 Everyday Value Whey Protein Powder Natural Vanilla Flavor were mistakenly packaged with Soy Protein Powder resulting in an undeclared Soy allergen. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Individuals with an allergy or sensitivity to soy may risk a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The product can be identified by the UPC 9948228764, a Best By of 03/04/2023 and Lot 0073984. The affected product was sold at Whole Foods Market locations in the United States between March 24, 2021 and May 6, 2021.

Customers who purchased this product at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into the store for a full refund. Consumers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, or 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.