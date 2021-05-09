Rubs Massage Studio Announces the Perfect Way to Pamper Yourself This Summer
Rubs Massage Studio just announced they’re offering customized massages for people to pamper themselves and relax this season.
— Shelene Taylor, Owner of Rubs Massage Studio
Rubs Massage Studio understands that no two clients are the same. That’s why they tailor every massage to their client’s individual needs. At the studio, people can get massages for pain relief, prenatal care, sports injuries, or deep tissue relaxation.
“Our massage therapists have a wide range of expertise. We are able to match every client with a therapist who is deeply experienced in the type of massage that client needs,” said Shelene Taylor, Owner of Rubs Massage Studio.
Rubs Massage Studio’s mission is to massage Tucson residents into a state of total relaxation.
One of their summer offerings is a CBD-oil massage. During this treatment, CBD is kneaded into the skin. CBD has been shown to reduce inflammation and relieve chronic pain.
Massages at Rubs Massage Studio are available in 50, 80, and 110 minute intervals so people can choose their ideal level of relaxation. They also offer “double rubs” where guests can get a massage with a friend, relative, or partner.
In addition to custom massages, the studio offers facials and waxing. This means Tucson area residents can turn their massage into a full spa day.
“Combining a massage with a facial is the best way to feel pampered from head to toe. This combination allows your body to completely relax and release stress and toxins,” said Taylor.
Rubs Massage Studio is a Tucson-Based spa offering massages, facials, and advanced skin care. You can even book online.
If you would like more information about Rubs Massage Studio, visit rubsmassage.com.
