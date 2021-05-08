Airtrades Coin continue to see growth in crypto sphere
Company aims to empower artificial intelligence crypto-trading ecosystemsUSA, May 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aitrades Coin (ATC) a utility coin designed and developed on 1st October 2019 on Stellar BlockChain has become one of the most followed digital currency in the world. With its popularity the price has increased by 166% over the past few months and continues to grow.
Aitrades, a leading cryptocurrency P2P exchange has seen the Aitrades Coin (ATC) continue to grow in popularity and value. The tokens which aims to empower its artificial intelligence crypto-trading ecosystem has become one of the most written about in the past 12-months. The Aitrades Coin (ATC) continues to grow in the marketplace and soon will be made available in a variety of different cryptocurrency exchanges. With so much exposure, the digital coin has attracted buyers from all around the world.
Aitrades is focused on providing user-centric products. The company’s exchange has a variety of useful products that make the blockchain ecosystem more efficient and effortless to use. For more information on Airtrades Coin, please visit the company’s official website.
