Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 54 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,782 in the last 365 days.

Airtrades Coin continue to see growth in crypto sphere

Company aims to empower artificial intelligence crypto-trading ecosystems

USA, May 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aitrades Coin (ATC) a utility coin designed and developed on 1st October 2019 on Stellar BlockChain has become one of the most followed digital currency in the world. With its popularity the price has increased by 166% over the past few months and continues to grow.

Aitrades, a leading cryptocurrency P2P exchange has seen the Aitrades Coin (ATC) continue to grow in popularity and value. The tokens which aims to empower its artificial intelligence crypto-trading ecosystem has become one of the most written about in the past 12-months. The Aitrades Coin (ATC) continues to grow in the marketplace and soon will be made available in a variety of different cryptocurrency exchanges. With so much exposure, the digital coin has attracted buyers from all around the world.

Aitrades is focused on providing user-centric products. The company’s exchange has a variety of useful products that make the blockchain ecosystem more efficient and effortless to use. For more information on Airtrades Coin, please visit the company’s official website.
###



Contact details
Company: AiTrades
Coin symbol: ATC
Website: https://www.aitrades.com

Media Manager
AiTrades
email us here

You just read:

Airtrades Coin continue to see growth in crypto sphere

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.