Story About The Youngest Musical Artist Rony Hosen

Official Cover

This is official photo” — Sharif Mahmud

GAZIPUR, DHAKA, BANGLADESH, May 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rony Hosen is emerging as one of the Popular Musical Artist,Singer,Digital Marketer,Entrepreneur From Bangladesh. Who has conquered his challenges, turned them into opportunities, and achieved his goals. He is a proud musical artist who started working at the age of 17 When people at his age were indulging in typical teenage things, he was making the most use of his potential and working hard day & night to become what he is today.

He started his musical and digital marketing career in 2021 with a song titled 'Alone Inside'.

Rony Hosen Became Every Brand's First Choice For His Music Making Skill. This young influencer is now managing a lot of Musical Programs and clients. When asked about how success happened to him,Rony Hosen said, "One must sacrifice his/her leisure time and work hard to be able to reap the benefits later. Give 5 years of your time now and hustled as much as you can because I believe this is the time that will help you immensely to establish yourself."

With having a lot of recognized international clients and brands, he has established a vast network to promote the brands he has been associated with. Hard work, determination, and sacrifice in life have made his dreams a reality and Rony Hosen believes that he is a student by the day and businessman by the night. Achieving so much at this young age has made the young guy one of the successful Singer/Musician/Musical Artist today.

Rony Hosen has already verified as (OAC) on YouTube & the largest music platform on Spotify. He received the official artist channel on YouTube on April 10, 2021, and also verified on Spotify as an artist On April 06, 2021. He has released all song available on international music platform like Deezer,Amazon,JioSaavn, Apple Music etc.

'I've worked with a lot of production houses but now it's time to work on my own YouTube channel.

'YouTube has given me official artist verification. From now on, I will publish all of my songs from my own verified YouTube channel 'Rony Hosen' and also put my songs on all other international platforms including Spotify, iTunes, Apple, Amazon, Tidal. And in the future, I will think everyone will publish their songs in this way, I started from now on.

And now the country's pandemic situation, it is not possible to work outside the home. If you want to work in a production company, you have to go there. So I think at this time YouTube, Spotify and iTunes and all the streaming apps are the best media to publish songs at home.'

'Lastly, many thanks to YouTube, Spotify, and Jiosavan for verifying me as an official artist to take my music live one step further. Everyone will pray for me so that I can stay healthy and give you more good songs. There was a lot of love and blessing.