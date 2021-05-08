Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Nations in Africa worry they will develop into the following India as vaccine provides dwindle

In late March, in a desperate attempt to curb infection, the Indian government restricted the export of Covid-19 vaccines from its giant manufacturing hubs, to meet some of the country’s more urgent needs. Now, the consequences of that move are playing out across the world.

In the halls of Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, teachers, hospitality workers and taxi drivers patiently wait for their first precious Covid-19 AstraZeneca shot.

In early March, Kenya received just over 1 million doses from the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access alliance, COVAX, the vaccine-sharing initiative that provides free and discounted doses for lower-income countries. Kenya has been one of the most efficient African nations at getting the vaccines into the arms of at-risk groups.

COVAX is largely reliant on India’s vaccine manufacturers who no longer supply the program because of India’s own Covid crisis.

Kenyans who qualify for doses are already struggling to find them. Beatrice Gatu, a 60-year-old…

