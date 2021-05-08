Video News Release: Rugby Africa Sevens Solidarity Camp: All the matches will be livestreamed Saturday and Sunday on Rugby Afrique Facebook page and Rugby Africa's YouTube channel

Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/embed/bknQHTyspEU

Streaming live from Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com) platforms, this year's Men’s Sevens Solidarity Camp will bring together champions of African Sevens Rugby under one camp. Fans will also be able to watch highlights on the action-packed fixtures on Supersport, where they will be able to see interviews and snapshots as well. The Men’s Sevens Solidarity Camp promises to change the face of Rugby in Africa, open new ways, and opportunities for collaboration amongst coaching staff, players and more importantly fans.

Currently only South Africa and Kenya have qualified for the Olympic Games in the men's category. But Uganda and Zimbabwe still stand a chance through the Olympic Repechage. The Olympic Repechage is due to take place in Monaco on the 19th and 20th of June with the Olympic Games Tokyo starting on the 26th to the 28th of July for Men.

Through the leadership of Rugby Africa, African teams will be coming together to prepare the qualified teams for the Olympic Games and Olympic Repechage with friendly tournaments and shared preparation camps.

Quick Facts: Men’s Sevens Solidarity Camp:

Dates: 6 – 16 May

Venue: Stellenbosch Academy of Sports and Markotter Sports Field

Tournament: 8 & 9 May – 14 & 15 May

Teams: South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe

