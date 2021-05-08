Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 286 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,983 in the last 365 days.

Video News Release: Rugby Africa Sevens Solidarity Camp: All the matches will be livestreamed Saturday and Sunday on Rugby Afrique Facebook page and Rugby Africa's YouTube channel

Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/embed/bknQHTyspEU

Streaming live from Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com) platforms, this year's Men’s Sevens Solidarity Camp will bring together champions of African Sevens Rugby under one camp. Fans will also be able to watch highlights on the action-packed fixtures on Supersport, where they will be able to see interviews and snapshots as well. The Men’s Sevens Solidarity Camp promises to change the face of Rugby in Africa, open new ways, and opportunities for collaboration amongst coaching staff, players and more importantly fans.

Currently only South Africa and Kenya have qualified for the Olympic Games in the men's category. But Uganda and Zimbabwe still stand a chance through the Olympic Repechage. The Olympic Repechage is due to take place in Monaco on the 19th and 20th of June with the Olympic Games Tokyo starting on the 26th to the 28th of July for Men.

Through the leadership of Rugby Africa, African teams will be coming together to prepare the qualified teams for the Olympic Games and Olympic Repechage with friendly tournaments and shared preparation camps. 

Watch day one:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RugbyAfrique

YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/RugbyAfrique

Quick Facts: Men’s Sevens Solidarity Camp:

Dates: 6 – 16 May

Venue: Stellenbosch Academy of Sports and Markotter Sports Field

Tournament: 8 & 9 May – 14 & 15 May

Teams: South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe

Read the full press release: https://bit.ly/3xTCYjv

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Rugby Africa.

You just read:

Video News Release: Rugby Africa Sevens Solidarity Camp: All the matches will be livestreamed Saturday and Sunday on Rugby Afrique Facebook page and Rugby Africa's YouTube channel

Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.