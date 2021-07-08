‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ Releases Chapter 29 The Moon
Why to CRY if you can LAUGH…”BRICKELL, MIAMI, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brainiac Productions LLC, Christopher William Mahne, and Sir David Michael Robinson today announced the release of Chapter 29 The Moon from ‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and audio content on Soundcloud and special SFX video content on YouTube and IGTV.
— C.W. Männe
In this chapter, The moon, throughout the story, has been moving from NEW MOON to FULL MOON… and ultimately into ECLIPSE. This is an intentional symbol of the TRANSFORMATION OF C.W. as he is shedding his former self and becoming a new creation. The moon is the symbol of that transformation. Capturing the MOON is OWNING HIS OWN BEING. Facing himself… just as he is… facing the world… just as it is… and accepting it… integrating it… using it.
“This night alone will deliver The Blood Moon, which makes possible the task before us.”
Sir David said “In every hero’s adventure, following the preparation of the hero, there is the impossible task to be done for the many. The hero is put to a test that even readers don’t believe can be passed. To my way of thinking, while an ironic hero, C.W.'s life has this quality of tackling nearly impossible challenges. This unrelenting energy to make a better world defines C.W.”
Mahne simply stated, "Why to CRY if you can LAUGH…"
The Grangita is called Aquatic Flock.
