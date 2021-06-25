Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ Releases Chapter 27 Orionis

When you know, you know…”
— C.W. Männe
MYKONOS , SOUTH AEGEAN, GREECE, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brainiac Productions LLC, Christopher William Mahne, and Sir David Michael Robinson today announced the release of Chapter 27 Orionis from ‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and audio content on Soundcloud along with SFX video content on YouTube and IGTV.

C.W. now rides above the woman, having mastered his own passions. He is no longer enslaved to SEXUAL DRIVE, but SEXUAL DRIVE are literally SLAVES TO HIM... He is ready to meet with Pachamama, in the garden, only when he can say to every beautiful woman he ever knew: “I thank you, each. The way for me is clear, but you have made this leg of my journey...the way of love and kindness. I shall not forget you, any.”

Sir David comments further “C.W. and I have talked about this extensively: the idea that we are so close to our own lives that we can’t see them clearly. In his case, he recognized the transformation that these medicines had delivered, but didn’t understand why. Here, Pachamama shows him that all he has ever needed to know is within him. She is merely reminding him...prompting him to access innate knowledge. C.W. lives in instinct, and this chapter is representative of his full commitment to living that way. Once he sees who and why he is, he acts.”

Mahne simply stated, "When you know, you know…"

