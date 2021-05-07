Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Additional Photos Persons of Interest Sought in a Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 800 Block of O Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division seeks the public’s assistance in identifying persons of interest in reference to a Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Sunday, April 18, 2021 in the 800 block of O Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 4:30 am, the suspects took the victim’s vehicle at the listed location and fled the scene. The vehicle has been recovered.

 

The persons of interest were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

 