Arrest Made in a Homicide: 4400 Block of 3rd Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Thursday, January 21, 2021, in the 4400 block of 3rd Street, Southeast.

At approximately 2:48 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male, in the hallway of a residential building, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 27 year-old Andrew Session, of Southeast, DC.

On Friday, May 7, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 35 year-old Joshua Franklin, of Morningside, MD, was arrested by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with First Degree Murder While Armed. The detectives’ investigation revealed this offense was the result of a dispute amongst known parties.

###