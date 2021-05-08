Senator Art Haywood, PA Horticultural Society

PHILADELPHIA – May 7, 2021 – On Thursday, State Senator Art Haywood (D-Montgomery/Philadelphia) and State Representative Ben Sanchez (D-Montgomery) presented the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society with a $1 million check to renovate Meadowbrook Farm in Montgomery County. Matt Rader, President of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, accepted the state funded check at the PHS public garden in Jenkintown, Pa.

Meadowbrook Farm is 22-acre public garden and green space, which includes greenhouses, an education area, and a plant shop. The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) will use the $1 million to renovate the existing plant shop and visitor center and make Meadowbrook Farm more welcoming and accessible to the over 6,500 guests who visit the garden every year. At a time when public green spaces are more important than ever, the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant will enable PHS to elevate Meadowbrook’s role as a high-quality public space and asset for environmental and horticultural education in the region.

“We are thankful for our partners in the state legislature, Senator Art Haywood, Representative Ben Sanchez, and Governor Tom Wolf for their support of Meadowbrook Farm, the signature public garden in the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s network of public gardens and landscapes. The RACP grant will allow the garden to improve its infrastructure to serve more visitors and act as a verdant space that helps advance health and well-being in the region” said Matt Rader, President of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.

“Thanks to the RACP grant, PHS Meadowbrook Farm will be able to enhance the visitor experience at this historic property, providing greater accessibility and upgrades to facilities throughout the garden. We look forward to welcoming visitors to Meadowbrook Farm to enjoy the developments to the gardens and property,” said Andrew Bunting, VP of Public Horticulture at the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.

Representative Sanchez added, “Everyone knows the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society for the Philadelphia Flower Show, but what a delight it is to have Meadowbrook Farm in our community here in Abington.”

The RACP grant will also facilitate PHS in using the entire Meadowbrook Farm campus to supplement the PHS workforce development and training programs. These programs will offer paid training for people with barriers to employment who are interested in careers in horticulture such as landscaping, arboriculture, food gardening, greenhouse operations, carpentry, and masonry. PHS also assists individuals with job readiness, conflict resolution, health education, and occupational therapy.

“Enhancing the environment also builds community and generate jobs,” Senator Haywood said. “I want to thank the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society for their part in building opportunities that our families and children greatly need.”

PHS will break ground on the renovations to Meadowbrook Farm in 2022. The free public garden is now open to visitors at 1633 Washington Lane in Jenkintown, Pa. For more information, please visit www.PHSOnline.org.

