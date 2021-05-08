DOT NEWS RELEASE: OAHU LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF MAY 8 – MAY 14

Newsroom Posted on May 7, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Three right lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between Middle Street and the Pearl Harbor Interchange on Friday, May 7, through Saturday, May 8, from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m., for testing of the concrete pavement.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the westbound H-1 Freeway onramp from Aolele Street on Friday, May 7, through Saturday, May 8, from 6 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., for testing of the concrete pavement.

3) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Two lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Vineyard Boulevard onramp and the Gulick Avenue overpass on Monday, May 10, and Friday, May 14, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for drainage improvements.

4) HONOLULU

Right turn lane closure on the Pali Highway offramp (Exit 21A) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

5) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lanes shifted on the Middle Street/Dillingham offramp (Exit 18B) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Sunday, May 9, through Friday, May 14, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

6) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Intermittent stoppages on the eastbound H-1 Freeway Airport offramps to the terminal and parking structures on Wednesday, May 12, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

7) KUNIA TO HALAWA (NIGHT WORK)

Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Kunia Interchange and Halwa Interchange on Tuesday, May 4, through Wednesday, May 5, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., for street sweeping.

8) MAKAKILO

Alternating lane closure on the Makakilo offramp (Exit 2) from the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction on Wednesday, May 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for utility work.

9) MAKAKILO

Left turn lane closure on the Makakilo offramp (Exit 2) from the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction on Friday, May 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for utility work.

10) PEARL CITY

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Pearl City Interchange and the Kaonohi Street overpass on Monday, May 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for utility work.

11) PEARL HARBOR TO PEARL CITY (NIGHT WORK)

Up to three lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Pearl Harbor Interchange and H-1/H-2 Split on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m., for pavement marking. Ramps will remain open.

12) WAIPAHU

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Waipahu offramp (Exit 8B) from on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for sign replacement work.

— H-2 FREEWAY —

1) WAHIAWA TO WAIPAHU

Roving lane closure on the H-2 Freeway in both directions between Wilikina Drive and the H-1 Freeway on Wednesday, May 12, through Thursday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for street sweeping.

2) WAHIAWA TO WAIPAHU

Lane shifts and possible closures of the onramps and offramps from the H-2 Freeway in both directions between Wilikina Drive and the H-1 Freeway on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for street marking. Ramps will remain open unless there is a safety concern, or the minimum lane width cannot be maintained. If a ramp closure is needed, signage and a detour will be in place.

For more information https://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/2021/05/05/roadwork-scheduled-on-the-h-2-freeway-onramps-and-offramps-on-may-10-may-19-for-marking-installations/

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

1) MOANALUA (NIGHT WORK)

Two right lane closures on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction between the Middle Street overpass and Funston Road overpass on Thursday, May 13, through Friday, May 14, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for drainage improvements.

2) MOANALUA

Right lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Halawa Heights Stadium (Exit 13B) onramp on Tuesday, May 11, through Friday, May 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail repairs.

3) MOANALUA

Right lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction between Middle Street and the Ahua Road overpass on Tuesday, May 11, through Friday, May 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail repairs.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY (ROUTES 93/99/930) —

1) PEARL CITY

Lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 99) in the eastbound direction between Kamehameha Highway and Waiawa Road on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

2) WAIALUA

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in both directions between Dillingham Airfield and Kaukonahua Road on Friday, May 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) WAIANAE (24/7 CLOSURE + CONTRAFLOW)

The eastbound shoulder and right lane of Farrington Highway (Route 93) between Maipalaoa Road and St. John’s Road will remain closed over a 24-hour period, seven days a week for the Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement project.

Contraflow of the middle lane to support the morning and afternoon commutes operates Monday through Friday. For the morning commute there are two lanes going eastbound and one lane going westbound. For the afternoon commute the middle lane is switched over to provide two lanes westbound and one eastbound lane. On weekends and holidays the middle lane is set in the westbound direction.

4) WAIANAE

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Maipalaoa Road on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for demolition work.

5) WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lanes will be closed as needed on Farrington Highway (Route 7101) in both directions between Fort Weaver Road and the H-1 Freeway Overpass (near Leeward Community College), on Sunday, May 9, through Friday, May 14, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY (ROUTES 83) —

1) KANEOHE (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 83) in the northbound direction between Haiku Road and Hui Iwa Street on Saturday, May 8, from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for pruning trees.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY (ROUTES 61/72) —

1) AINA HAINA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two center lane closures on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in the eastbound direction between Waa Street and Kaimoku Street on Sunday, May 9, through Friday, May 14, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for sewer repairs.

2) AINA HAINA

Alternating right lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Moomuku Place and Hawaii Loa Street on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for sewer repairs.

3) HAWAII KAI (NIGHT WORK)

Closure of Kalanianaole Highway in both directions between Hanauma Bay and the Halona Blow Hole Lookout from 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, May 11, through 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning, May 12, for filming. Motorists will be detoured at Lunalilo Home Road and Kealahou Street. Intermittent traffic control will be in place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., on May 11, to prepare for the full closure.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 80/83/99) —

1) HAUULA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions in the vicinity of Kaupau Place on Thursday, May 13, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

2) HAUULA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions in the vicinity of Kukuna Road on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for bridge repairs.

3) KAHALUU

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in the northbound direction in the vicinity of Waihee Road on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

4) KAHUKU

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in the southbound direction between Kuilima Drive Pualalea Street on Monday, May 10 through Friday, May 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work.

5) KALIHI (24/7 CLOSURE)

Kamehameha Highway between Middle Street and Laumaka Street will be reduced to one westbound and one eastbound lane 24-hours a day, seven days a week, for The Rail. Other adjustments to the area include:

No left turns from Kamehameha Highway will be allowed.

Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Driveway and Business access will be maintained.

The H-1 eastbound off-ramp to Dillingham Blvd. will be reduced to one lane. Middle Street southbound left turn reduced to single turn lane.

The sidewalk on the makai side of Dillingham Boulevard between Puuhale Road and Mokauea Street will be closed 24/7 with pedestrians rerouted to the mauka sidewalk.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

6) PEARL CITY

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Waihona Street on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

7) PEARL CITY TO HALAWA (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Kuala Street and Halawa Interchange on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

8) PUPUKEA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions in the vicinity of Kapuhi Street on Thursday, May 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

9) SALT LAKE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Center Drive and Salt Lake Boulevard on Sunday, May 9, through Friday, May 14, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

10) SALT LAKE (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Center Drive and Radford Drive on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

11) SALT LAKE

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the westbound direction between Ford Island Boulevard and Salt Lake Boulevard on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 8:30 am. to 3 p.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

12) WAIPAHU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions in the vicinity of Waipahu Street on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 63) —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in both directions in the vicinity of Kahekili Highway on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for pavement striping installations.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY (ROUTE 92) —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure of Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions between Halekauwila Street and Ala Moana Boulevard on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail work.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions between Lagoon Drive and Sand Island Access Road on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail work. Motorists will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— PALI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 61) —

1) HONOLULU

Two lane closures on the Pali Highway in both directions between the H-1 Freeway and Vineyard Boulevard on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

2) HONOLULU

Left lane closure and left turn pocket closed on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between the H-1 Freeway and Vineyard Boulevard on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

3) NUUANU

Left or right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between Coelho Way and Wylie Street on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for electrical work.

4) NUUANU

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction in the vicinity of Puiwa Road on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., for curb, sidewalk and gutter work.

5) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between Nuuanu Pali Drive and Waokana Street on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for striping work.

6) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the northbound direction between Wylie Street and Dowsett Avenue on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.

7) KANEOHE

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the northbound direction between the Pali Tunnels and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tentative corrective striping work.

—ALA MOANA BOULEVARD (ROUTE 92) —

1) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Coral Street on Thursday, May 13, through Friday, May 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for survey of manholes.

2) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in the westbound direction between Queen Street and Kamakee Street on Tuesday, May 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., for tree trimming.

—VINEYARD BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU

Left lane closure on Vineyard Boulevard in the eastbound direction between Maunakea Street and Queen Emma Street on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for resurfacing work.

2) HONOLULU

Left turn pocket closure from Vineyard Boulevard in both directions onto Maunakea Street on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for resurfacing work.

3) HONOLULU

Two right lane closures on Vineyard Boulevard in both directions between Nuuanu Avenue and Queen Emma Street on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for resurfacing work.

— KUALAKAI PARKWAY —

1) EWA

Kualakai Parkway between Farrington Highway and Keahumoa Parkway is City Maintained State Highway.

Lane closure on Kualakai Parkway in both directions between Keahumoa Parkway and Farrington Highway on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for the rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— SAND ISLAND PARKWAY —

1) EWA

Right lane closure on Sand Island Parkway in the eastbound direction between Paapu Street and Ulupono Street on Tuesday, May 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for utility work.

— LAGOON DRIVE —

1) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Lagoon Drive in both directions between Aolele Street and Waiwai Loop on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for The Rail work.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— MAKAKILO DRIVE —

1) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Makakilo Drive in both directions between Fort Barrette Road and the H-1 Freeway on Monday, May 10, through Wednesday, May 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for fence repairs.

— WILIKINA DRIVE —

1) HONOLULU

Left lane closure on Wilikina Drive in both directions between Fort Barrette Road and the H-1 Freeway on Monday, May 10, through Wednesday, May 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., for fence repairs.

— NUUANU AVENUE —

1) NUUANU

Lane closure on Nuuanu Avenue in both directions in the vicinity of Wylie Street on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for electrical work.

— KAUKONAHUA ROAD —

1) WAIALUA

Lane closure on Kaukonahua Road in the northbound direction between Kaamooloa Road and Paahihi Street on Monday, May 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for HECO work. Parking will be restricted.

2) WAIALUA

Lane closure on Kaukonahua Road in the northbound direction between Paahihi Street and Keakula Street on Tuesday, May 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for HECO work. Parking will be restricted.

— AOLELE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Aolele Street in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Airport toll booths on Monday, May 10, through Friday morning, May 14, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured to Rodgers Street.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Single lane closure on Aolele Street in the westbound direction between Aolewa Street and the H-1 Freeway onramp on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

3) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Aolele Street in the westbound direction between Ualena Street and Koapaka Street on Monday, May 10, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

4) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Aolele Street in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Lei Stand loop on Wednesday, May 12, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— OLOMEA STREET —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on Olomea Street in the westbound direction between Kokea Street and Auld Lane on Sunday night, May 9, through Friday morning, May 14, over a 24-hour period, for sewer line work. The left turn lane onto Houghtailing Street will be closed.

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Ualena Street nightly Monday night, May 10, through Friday morning, May 14, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail. Motorists and pedestrians will be detoured and on street parking will not be allowed.

One-way traffic in the westbound direction will take place daily, from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— WYLIE STREET —

1) NUUANU

Right or left lane closure of Wylie Street in both directions between Nuuanu Avenue and Pali Highway on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for resurfacing work.

— CORAL SEA ROAD —

1) EWA

Right lane closure on Coral Sea Road in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Tripoli Road on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work.

— FORT WEAVER ROAD (ROUTE 76) —

1) EWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lanes shifted on Fort Weaver Road in both directions between Renton Road and the H-1 Freeway on Sunday, May 2, through Friday, May 7, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for striping work.

2) EWA

Right lane closure on Fort Weaver Road in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Ewa Beach Road on Tuesday, May 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work.

3) EWA

Roving lane closure on Fort Weaver Road in both directions between Popoi Place and the H-1 Freeway on Monday, May 10, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for street sweeping.

