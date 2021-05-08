DOT NEWS RELEASE: MAUI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF MAY 8 – MAY 14

Newsroom Posted on May 7, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— HONOAPIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 30) —

1) LAHAINA

Single lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the westbound direction between mile markers 17.2 and 19, Mill Street and Honoapiilani Highway, on Monday, May 10 through Friday, May 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for pavement marking and rumble strip work.

2) LAHAINA

Left lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, May 11 through Thursday, May 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance

3) LAHAINA

Alternating left lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 21.7 and 22.8, Front Street and Leialii Parkway, on Monday, May 10, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for road striping work.

4) WAILUKU

Single lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 31 and 41.6, Lower Honoapiilani Road and Kahekili Highway, on Monday, May 10 through Friday, May 14, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

— PIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 31) —

1) KIHEI

Single lane closure on Piilani Highway (Route 31) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 7.2, N Kihei Road and Wailea Ike Drive, on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for pavement striping and rumble strip work.

— KAAHUMANU AVENUE (ROUTE 32) —

1) KAHULUI (NIGHT WORK)

Single lane closure on Kaahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the westbound direction between mile markers 1.4 and 1.7, S Papa Avenue and S Wakea Avenue, on Friday, May 14, from 3 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for power pole replacement.

2) KAHULUI

Right lane closure on Kaahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 2.4 and 2.6, S Puunene Avenue and Wharf Street, on Wednesday, May 12 through Thursday, May 13, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for power pole replacement.

— MAIN STREET (ROUTE 32) —

1) WAILUKU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Main Street (Route 32) in the westbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 0.4, N Hight Street and Central Avenue, on Sunday evening, May 9 through Friday morning, May 14, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for utility work.

— HANA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 36/360) —

1) HAIKU TO HANA

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 34.8, Kaupakalua Road and Uakea Road, on Monday, May 10 through Friday, May 14, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

2) KAHULUI

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 9, Kaahumanu Avenue and Hookipa Park, on Wednesday, May 12 through Friday, May 14, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

3) KAHULUI (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in the southbound direction between mile markers 1.3 and 1.5, Hookele Street and Hana Highway, on Saturday, May 8, through Monday, May 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for power pole replacement.

4) KAHULUI

Right lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 1.4 and 2.1, Hookele Street and Hansen Road, on Friday, May 14, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for power pole replacement.

5) HAIKU

Right lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 1.9 and 3.9 Ulalena Loop and Door of Faith Road, on Monday, May 10 through Friday, May 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m, for tree trimming work.

6) HAIKU (24/7, WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction between mile markers 2.8 and 3.2, Ulalena Loop and Waipio Road, on Saturday, May 8 through Friday, May 14, 24-hours a day, for culvert work. One lane will be closed 24/7. Temporary traffic signals will be installed to control traffic.

7) HAIKU (24/7, WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 12 and 12.8., Kaumahina State Wayside Park and Hana Highway, on Saturday, May 8, through Friday, May 14, 24-hours a day, for rock fall mitigation work. One lane will be closed 24/7. Temporary traffic signals will be in place to control traffic.

8) HAIKU

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in both directions between mile markers 13 and 16.2., Kuiaha Road and Kaupakalua Road, on Monday, May 10 through Friday, May 14, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

— KULA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 37) —

1) MAKAWAO

Single lane closure on Kula Highway (Route 37) in the southbound direction between mile markers 8.1 and 10, Aapueo Parkway and Omaopio Road, on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for guardrail installation and paving work.

— WAIEHU BEACH ROAD (ROUTE 3400) —

1) KAHULUI

Right lane closure on Waiehu Beach Road (Route 3400) in the northbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 2.6, W Kaahumanu Avenue and Waiehu Beach Road, on Wednesday, May 12, through Friday, May 14, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

