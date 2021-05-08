DOT NEWS RELEASE: HAWAII ISLAND LAEN CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF MAY 8 – MAY 14

Newsroom Posted on May 7, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) KAU

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 56.5 and 58, Whittington Beach Park and Mamalahoa Highway, on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for roadway paving at Hilea and Ninole Bridges.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTES 19/190) —

1) WAIKOLOA

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 3.9 and 6.9, on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for paving work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

2) HILO

Hawaii County has created a detour on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) at mile marker 11.2 for the closure of the Makea Stream Bridge. Motorists should exercise caution and obey signage in the work area.

3) HAMAKUA

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 31 and 31.5, Hawaii Belt Road and Niupea Homestead Road, on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for soil sampling work.

— KEAAU-PAHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130) —

1) PUNA

Single lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 10.7 and 14.2, Kahakai Boulevard and Leilani Avenue, on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for road striping work.

###