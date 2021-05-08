5 Year Old Inspires The Sweetest Creative Drawing Contest for Soccer Fans in LA
Recruiting for Good, sponsors a creative drawing contest for kids who love soccer; every week the funnest entry wins fan gear for their favorite team/hero.
Recruiting for Good sponsors Fans for Good, a creative drawing contest inspired by a 5 year old boy (#soccerstar his nickname) who is passionate about soccer.
The purpose is to teach kids that in life when you participate and use your creative talent, you can win rewards.
The Sweet Contest is for passionate K through Elementary soccer fans; every week the funnest entry wins fan gear to follow their favorite team and/or sport hero (heroine).
Kids who win choose their reward (player or team jersey).
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We celebrate the boy, who inspired our sweet creative contest by awarding him the first jersey. His favorite team is Liverpool."
About
Fans for Good is a creative drawing contest inspired by a five-year-old boy (#soccerstar his nickname). The contest is for passionate K to Elementary soccer fans; every week the funnest entry wins fan gear to follow their favorite team and/or sport hero/heroine. Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good, is sponsoring the meaningful creative drawing contest that teaches kids to participate in life and to use their creative talent to win rewards.
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company.
