5 Year Old Inspires The Sweetest Creative Drawing Contest for Soccer Fans in LA

Fans for Good Sweetest Creative Contest Inspired 5 Year Old Boy This is the Weekly Schedule of Games #soccerstar #passionatefans #fansforgood www.FanforGood.com Fans for Good Sweetest Creative Contest Inspired 5 Year Old Boy This His Drawing #soccerstar #passionatefans #fanforgood www.FanforGood.com Inspired by 5 year old boy, passionate about soccer #fansforgood #creativecontest #kidslovesoccer www.FansforGood.com We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Make a Positive Impact #findtalent #makeanimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com For families passionate about soccer; participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to earn travel for 2023 Women's World Cup #soccerfamiliestravel #2023womenworldcup www.SoccerFamiliesTravel.com

Recruiting for Good, sponsors a creative drawing contest for kids who love soccer; every week the funnest entry wins fan gear for their favorite team/hero.

Fans for Good is a creative drawing contest inspired by a 5 year old boy (#soccerstar).” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.Recruiting for Good sponsors Fans for Good , a creative drawing contest inspired by a 5 year old boy (#soccerstar his nickname) who is passionate about soccer The purpose is to teach kids that in life when you participate and use your creative talent, you can win rewards.The Sweet Contest is for passionate K through Elementary soccer fans; every week the funnest entry wins fan gear to follow their favorite team and/or sport hero (heroine).Kids who win choose their reward (player or team jersey).According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We celebrate the boy, who inspired our sweet creative contest by awarding him the first jersey. His favorite team is Liverpool."AboutFans for Good is a creative drawing contest inspired by a five-year-old boy (#soccerstar his nickname). The contest is for passionate K to Elementary soccer fans; every week the funnest entry wins fan gear to follow their favorite team and/or sport hero/heroine. Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good, is sponsoring the meaningful creative drawing contest that teaches kids to participate in life and to use their creative talent to win rewards. To learn more visit www.FansforGood.com Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com For Passionate California Families Who❤Soccer + We’re Rewarding Members ‘Women’s World Cup’ Trips. Carlos Cymerman (Founder of Recruiting for Good), created See The World for Good, a Rewarding Adventure Travel Club for Kids. Parents participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to generate proceeds for a meaningful girls mentoring program and earn $2500 toward their kid's soccer trip. Kids in the club are invited to participate in fun creative writing gigs to earn money toward their trip. To learn more visit www.SeeTheWorldforGood.com