Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 378 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,260 in the last 365 days.

DC Health Expands Vaccination Options for 16- and 17-Year-Olds

(Washington, DC) – Today, DC Health announced that DC residents who are 16 and 17 years old can now get vaccinated at walk-up sites and pharmacies across DC that are administering the Pfizer vaccine. Previously, DC Health was directing all 16- and 17-year-olds to register for a vaccination appointment through Children’s National, which families can still do.

Beginning today, 16- and 17-year-olds can get vaccinated at the following District walk-up sites whenever they are open:

Walk-Up for 16-17 year olds

Safeway, CVS, and Walgreens pharmacies that are using the Pfizer vaccine can also vaccinate 16- and 17-year-olds.

In addition to these walk-up sites and Children’s National, 16- and 17-year-olds can also get vaccinated at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and One Medical sites.

Currently, 16- and 17-year-olds are only eligible to receive the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

You just read:

DC Health Expands Vaccination Options for 16- and 17-Year-Olds

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.