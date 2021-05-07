Sen. Mike Moon’s U.S. Supreme Court Resolution Gains Traction in Missouri House

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Senator Mike Moon’s U.S. Supreme Court Resolution Gains Traction in Missouri House

JEFFERSON CITY – A concurrent resolution sponsored by Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, is one step closer to being truly agreed to and finally passed after being voted out of the House Judiciary Committee (9 to 1). Senate Concurrent Resolution 6 urges the U.S. Congress to resist any attempt to increase the number of justices on the U.S. Supreme Court.

“The Supreme Court has been composed of nine justices since 1869,” said Sen. Moon. “In the words of Justice Ginsberg, ‘Nine seems to be a good number…it was a bad idea when President Franklin Roosevelt tried to pack the court,’ and it’s a bad idea now. The Supreme Court should not be used for the sake of political expediency; the importance of an independent judiciary as a check on the other branches cannot be overstated.”

