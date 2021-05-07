Governor Larry Hogan Proclaims Friday, May 7 as School And Community Nutrition Hero Day

May 7, 2021

Governor Larry Hogan Proclaims Friday, May 7 as School And Community Nutrition Hero Day

Tribute Recognizes Tireless Efforts of School Nutrition Staffs Across the State

BALTIMORE (May 7, 2021) — Today, Governor Larry Hogan proclaimed Friday, May 7, 2021 as Maryland School and Community Nutrition Hero Day. The designation is a tribute to the dedication and continuous efforts of Maryland’s child nutrition programs’ staff, who have been on the frontlines since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic emergency. School nutrition staff and volunteers have served more than 81 million meals throughout the State during the pandemic. As students return to in-person learning, school nutrition staff are providing both emergency and in-school meals.

“Serving millions of meals on the frontlines since the pandemic began, our school nutrition program staff are truly heroes. They are making school meals safe for in-person learning, and continue to serve emergency meals as well,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “As part of National School Lunch Hero Day, we are proud to recognize our school nutrition teams’ unwavering commitment to nourishing our State’s children.”

The Maryland State Department of Education’s Office of School and Community Nutrition Programs provides Marylanders with a variety of nutrition program options for infants, preschoolers, school-aged children and certain adult groups as well. School nutrition staff, prepare and serve meals help nurture our children. In some cases, that meal is the only or most nutrient-rich meal of that student’s day.

“Our incredible school nutrition employees have been a critical part of ensuring that our students are fueled for success during these unprecedented times,” said State Schools Superintendent Karen B. Salmon, Ph.D. “Our gratitude extends on School Lunch Hero Day and every day.”

The United State Department of Agriculture funded child nutrition programs provide a critical safety net for millions of people in our State, in addition to meeting rigorous nutrition guidelines and standards. Participation in the nutrition programs support good health, development of life long healthy behaviors, promotion of academic achievement, nutrition education and promotion, and addresses food insecurity. For more information, please visit eatsmartmaryland.org

National School Lunch Hero day was designated by The School Nutrition Association and Jarrett Krosoczka, author of the “Lunch Lady” graphic novel series. School Lunch Hero Day provides an opportunity for parents, students, school staff and communities to honor those who provide healthy meals to nearly 30 million of America’s students each school day. Learn more about School Lunch Hero Day at www.schoollunchheroday.com.

