NDOT Hosts Virtual Public Information Meeting on West Fourth Street Safety Management Plan

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation will host a virtual public information meeting May 10-20 to gather community feedback on a transportation study of potential safety improvements to West Fourth Street in downtown Reno.

In close collaboration with local agencies, NDOT is developing a Safety Management Plan to evaluate and provide recommendations to improve safety on West Fourth Street between western McCarran Boulevard and North Virginia Street. The goal is to provide recommendations that enhance safety for pedestrians, bicyclists, transit riders and vehicles. The route is a key corridor through downtown and western Reno, including along the Truckee River.

By logging onto www.dot.nv.gov/smp before May 20, the public can review and submit comments on proposed safety alternatives such as new bicycle facilities, roundabouts, reduced speed limits and enhanced roadway lighting. Some of the proposed safety enhancements such as buffered bicycle lanes could cut crashes involving bicyclists nearly in half.

Some of the short-term and long-term safety improvements could be made in future years as funding becomes available.