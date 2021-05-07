Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 384 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,257 in the last 365 days.

NDOT Hosts Virtual Public Information Meeting on West Fourth Street Safety Management Plan

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation will host a virtual public information meeting May 10-20 to gather community feedback on a transportation study of potential safety improvements to West Fourth Street in downtown Reno.  

In close collaboration with local agencies, NDOT is developing a Safety Management Plan to evaluate and provide recommendations to improve safety on West Fourth Street between western McCarran Boulevard and North Virginia Street. The goal is to provide recommendations that enhance safety for pedestrians, bicyclists, transit riders and vehicles. The route is a key corridor through downtown and western Reno, including along the Truckee River.

By logging onto www.dot.nv.gov/smp before May 20, the public can review and submit comments on proposed safety alternatives such as new bicycle facilities, roundabouts, reduced speed limits and enhanced roadway lighting. Some of the proposed safety enhancements such as buffered bicycle lanes could cut crashes involving bicyclists nearly in half.

Some of the short-term and long-term safety improvements could be made in future years as funding becomes available.

You just read:

NDOT Hosts Virtual Public Information Meeting on West Fourth Street Safety Management Plan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.