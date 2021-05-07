Metropolitan Police Department Announces Organizational Re-Alignment and Promotions

Today the Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Robert J. Contee, III announces an organizational re-alignment and promotions within the Department. In addition, we would like to recognize and thank Assistant Chief Lamar Greene for his many years of dedicated service as he is set to retire from MPD effective May 21, 2021.

Assistant Chief Greene first joined MPD as an officer in the Fifth District in 1994 and quickly rose through the ranks, serving in various leadership positions throughout the Department. Before being named Assistant Patrol Chief in 2017, Greene served as the Assistant Chief managing the Homeland Security Bureau (HSB). As Assistant Chief for Patrol Services North for nearly four years, Assistant Chief Greene has been instrumental in providing executive command leadership for MPD’s patrol operations serving DC residents and meeting the needs of the community in the Third, Fourth and Fifth Districts. During his 27-year tenure, Assistant Chief Greene’s unwavering focus on and commitment to the District’s residents and visitors has been one of the Department’s most valuable assets in crime prevention and reduction. The men and women of MPD are grateful to Assistant Chief Greene for his dedicated service and wish him the best in his retirement.

As of result of Assistant Chief Greene’s upcoming retirement, the following promotions will take effect immediately:

Patrol Services North

Assistant Chief Stuart Emerman, formerly the Third District Commander, will lead Patrol Services North. Commander Han Kim, previously a Captain within the Narcotics and Special Investigations Division, will now lead the Third District. Inspector James Boteler, previously a Captain within the Seventh District, will now lead the Fourth District Patrol Services Substation.

Patrol Services South

Assistant Chief Andre Wright, formerly the Seventh District Commander, will oversee Patrol Services South. Commander John Branch, previously a Captain within the Special Operations Division, will now lead the Seventh District. Inspector Tasha Bryant, formerly a Captain within the Seventh District, will now lead the First District Substation. Inspector Sylvan Altieri, formerly a Captain within the Sixth District, will now lead the Sixth District Substation.

Youth and Family Engagement Bureau

In line with Chief Contee’s vision of strengthening MPD’s community relationships and engagement, we announce the creation of the new Youth and Family Engagement Bureau (YFEB). Assistant Chief Chanel Dickerson, formerly the Assistant Chief of Patrol Services South, will lead the YFEB. As part of the creation of this new bureau, MPD’s Youth and Family Services Division (YFSD), led by Commander Pamela Wheeler-Taylor will move under YFEB along with MPD’s School Safety Division (SSD), which will now be led by Captain Michael Jones, formerly a Lieutenant overseeing the MPD Cadet Corps.