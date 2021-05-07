Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in a First Degree Child Sexual Abuse Offense in Washington, DC

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Human Trafficking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to a First Degree Child Sexual Abuse offense that occurred in Washington, DC.

From July 2018 to February 2019, the suspect engaged in sexual acts with a minor victim.

On Thursday May 6, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 31-year-old Adrian Walker of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Child Sexual Abuse.

