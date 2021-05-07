Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
India Covid-19: In Goa state, one in each two individuals examined is optimistic

That makes it the state with the highest positivity rate nationwide, as the virus rips through the country. And that’s just among the people getting tested — meaning the rate of infection among the untested population may be higher.

On Friday, the state hit a new record high positivity rate of 51.4%, said Goa Health Minister Vishwajit P. Rane — suggesting a total lockdown may be needed to contain the spread of the virus. About 690,360 tests had been done in the state as of Friday, according to the state’s Press Information Bureau.

“That is the need of the hour,” he said, adding the state’s chief minister was “seriously considering” a lockdown. “We have had issues of oxygen supply and other issues. We need to bring the positivity rate down. That’s the only way forward.”

India’s second wave hit its major cities and populous states hard. Cases in the capital, New Delhi, began climbing in late March, accelerating rapidly in April — and as the virus spread from state to state, other…

