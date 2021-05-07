CSX Railroad to Close Several State Highways for Track Maintenance in Delaware County

05/07/2021 King of Prussia, PA – CSX Railroad is planning road closures and detours from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM on several state highways in Delaware County for track maintenance, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The work schedule and locations are: Delaware County Monday, May 10, through Monday, May 17, Meetinghouse Road is scheduled to close between Rodgers Avenue and Friends Way. During the closure, motorists will be detoured over Meetinghouse Road, Blueball Avenue, Ridge Road and Route 452 (Market Street) in Upper Chichester Township;

Sunday, May 16, through Tuesday, May 18, Swarthmore Avenue/Morton Avenue is scheduled to close between Rodgers Street and Macdade Boulevard. During the closure, motorists will be detoured over Macdade Boulevard, Holmes Road/Amosland Road, U.S. 13 (Chester Pike) and Swarthmore Avenue in Ridley Township and Ridley Park Borough;

Monday, May 17, through Saturday, May 22, South Avenue is scheduled to close between Hillcrest Avenue and Macdade Boulevard. During the closure, motorists will be detoured over South Avenue, Macdade Boulevard, Oak Lane and U.S. 13 (Chester Pike) in Glenolden Borough; and

Tuesday, May 18, through Saturday, May 22, Amosland Road/Holmes Road is scheduled to close between Brebant Avenue and Baldwin Avenue. During the closure, motorists will be detoured over Holmes Road, Macdade Boulevard, South Avenue, U.S. 13 (Chester Pike) and Amosland Road in Ridley Township. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent. Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.