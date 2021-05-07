Route 2088 Sardis Road Waterline Replacement Work Starts Next Week in Plumb Borough

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing waterline replacement work on Sardis Road (Route 2088) in Plum Borough, Allegheny County will begin Monday, May 10 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Sardis Road between Webster Road and McAllister Drive weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. through late July as crews from W.A. Petrakis Contracting conduct waterline replacement work. Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone.

Please use caution when travelling through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Charlie Prokopik at 724-327-7474 extension 1107.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

