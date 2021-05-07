Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-76 East (Schuylkill Expressway) Restricted Overnights Next Week for Slope Repair Project in Montgomery County

​King of Prussia, PA – Lanes closures are scheduled on eastbound Interstate 76 between Route 23 (Conshohocken State Road) and Belmont Avenue interchanges in West Conshohocken Borough and Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, on Monday, May 10 through Friday, May 14, from 11:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, for tree clearing operations under a project to stabilize the existing rock slope along a stretch of eastbound I-76. The project is designed to help prevent future rock slides and reduce rock hazards to traveling motorists.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

J.D. Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, Chester County is the general contractor on the $977,295 project which is financed with 100 percent state funds. Physical construction is expected to finish later this spring.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

