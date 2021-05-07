Notice of Public Comment Period - Draft Air Quality Permit 7302 - Howard University

PUBLIC NOTICE

Draft Air Quality Permit 7302, Howard University, Operation of a 30 kWe diesel-fired non-emergency generator set at the College of Medicine, 520 W Street NW

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to 20 DCMR § 210, the Air Quality Division (AQD) of the Department of Energy and Environment (DDOE), located at 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington DC, intends to issue permit No. 7302 to Howard University to operate one (1) 30 kWe non-emergency generator set, powered by a 49 hp diesel-fired engine, to be located at the Howard University College of Medicine, 520 W St. NW, Washington, DC 20059. The contact person for the facility is Tashni-Ann Dubroy, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Howard University, phone number: (202) 806-2546.

The proposed emission limits are as follows:

a. Emissions from the generator set shall not exceed those found in the following table: [40 CFR 60.4204(a), 40 CFR 60, Subpart IIII, Table 1]

Pollutant Emission Limits (g/kW-hr) NMHC+NOx CO PM 9.5 5.5 0.80

b. Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from this generator, except that discharges not exceeding forty percent (40%) opacity (unaveraged) shall be permitted for two (2) minutes in any sixty (60) minute period and for an aggregate of twelve (12) minutes in any twenty-four hour (24 hr.) period during start-up, cleaning, adjustment of combustion controls, or malfunction of the equipment [20 DCMR 606.1].

c. An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited. [20 DCMR 903.1]

The estimated maximum potential emissions from the generator set are as follows:

Pollutant Potential Emissions (tons per year) Total Particulate Matter (PM Total) 0.11 Oxides of Sulfur (SO x ) 0.01 Oxides of Nitrogen (NO x ) 2.22 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) 0.54 Carbon Monoxide (CO) 0.25

The permit application and the supporting documentation, along with the draft permit are available for public inspection at AQD and copies may be made available between the hours of 8:15 A.M. and 4:45 P.M. Monday through Friday. Interested parties wishing to view these documents should provide their names, addresses, telephone numbers and affiliation, if any, to Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747.

Interested persons may submit written comments or may request a hearing on this subject within 30 days of publication of this notice. The written comments must also include the person’s name, telephone number, affiliation, if any, mailing address and a statement outlining the air quality issues in dispute and any facts underscoring those air quality issues. All relevant comments will be considered in issuing the final permit.

Comments on the proposed permit and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment 1200 First Street NE , 5th Floor Washington DC 20002

[email protected]

No comments or hearing requests submitted after June 7, 2021 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747.