Senate Approves Bills to Assist Low-Income Families, Reduce the Cost of Prescription Drugs

Legislation would make diaper essentials widely available to struggling parents as well as make healthcare more affordable & accessible to Coloradans

DENVER, CO – Today, the Senate passed legislation that would provide low-income Colorado families with diaper essentials amid the pandemic as well as create a Prescription Drug Affordability Board to lower the cost of pharmaceuticals.

SB21-027, sponsored by Senator Brittany Pettersen and Senator Jessie Danielson, would ensure that diaper essentials are made available to any Colorado family in need amid the COVID-19 public health crisis.

“As a new mother, it pains me to know that parents who are unable to afford diapers for their babies have resorted to reusing old disposable diapers, plastic bags, and toilet paper,” said Senator Brittany Pettersen, D-Lakewood. “The situation families are currently in is truly heart-breaking and, frankly, unconscionable – no parent should have to choose between paying for food or paying for diapers. At a time when women in the workforce have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, we need to ease the burden on families so they can fully care for their little ones, and that’s what this bill accomplishes.”

“We are the wealthiest nation in the world and yet some of our parents can’t afford diapers – that’s just unacceptable,” said Senator Jessie Danielson, D-Wheat Ridge. “It costs at least $80 per month to provide diapers for a child, which is simply unfeasible for families who have lost their jobs and struggle to afford rent, pay their bills, or buy food. Our families have suffered enough over the last year – providing access to diapers is the least we can do to help lessen the stress parents are already facing.”

SB21-175, sponsored by Senator Julie Gonzales and Senator Sonya Jaquez-Lewis, would establish the Prescription Drug Affordability Review Board to help reduce costs and increase the affordability of life-saving prescription drugs.

“No one should have to choose between buying food or the prescriptions they need,” said Senator Sonya Jaquez Lewis, D-Boulder County, a pharmacist and prime sponsor of the legislation. “If we truly want to make healthcare more affordable and accessible for all, then we need to find ways to lower the cost of prescription drugs. This affordability board will set an affordability standard for high-cost drugs so that more Colorado patients can access the medications they need at a price they can afford.”

“Prescription drug costs have risen astronomically, forcing patients to ration medications or forego them altogether,” said bill sponsor Senator Julie Gonzales, D-Denver. “This dangerous trend must end – every Coloradan should be able to maintain their health without breaking the bank. With this bill, we can lower the ever-increasing costs of pharmaceuticals as well as address ongoing health disparities, bringing our state a step closer toward creating a healthcare system that prioritizes patients over profit.”

Both bills now move to the House for further consideration. Track the progress of the legislation by visiting leg.colorado.gov.