Liechtenstein prince accused of killing considered one of Europe’s greatest bears

Prince Emanuel von und zu Liechtenstein — the 32-year-old nephew of the tiny principality’s reigning Prince Hans-Adam II — is accused of shooting 17-year-old Arthur in March during a hunting expedition.

Prosecutors opened an investigation Thursday on two grounds: The bear’s killing was not licensed and some of those involved may not have had weapons permits, according to CNN affiliate Antena 3.

Environmental organization Agent Green believes the prince was granted a four-day hunting permit from the Ministry of Environment to shoot a young female bear that had been attacking farms in Covasna county, Transylvania.

Instead it is alleged that the prince shot Arthur, who lives in a protected area.

Gabriel Paun, the president of Agent Green, said in a statement on the group’s website that he didn’t understand how the prince could confuse a young bear that had been stealing chickens from a village with the largest male bear that existed in the depths of the forest.

Romania has the biggest…

