(Subscription required) Judges can give limited legal guidance to their family members, but cannot accept compensation for providing it, neglect their official duties, or act as an advocate, according to a California Supreme Court ethics committee opinion issued Thursday.
Judges told to treat family members as pro se litigants when giving legal advice
