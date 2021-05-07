Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FDLE case leads to child sex trafficking arrest for Panama City man

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. – Damarcus King, 25, of Panama City, was arrested today on an FDLE warrant for one felony count each of sex trafficking, lewd or lascivious battery, promotion of sexual performance by a child, transmission of pornography by electronic device and interference with child custody.   Bay County Sheriff’s Office initiated the investigation before requesting FDLE assume the case due to the multiple jurisdictions involved. The investigation revealed that King took a minor from Bay County to a hotel in Gadsden County, where he had sex with her. He also uploaded a nude image of her to a website and arranged for another man to have sex with her in the hotel room, for which King received money from the man.   Homeland Security Investigations assisted on the case, as did Perry Police Department, who made the arrest on FDLE’s warrant. The minor victim was safely recovered by law enforcement.   King was arrested and booked into the Taylor County Detention Facility on a no-bond status pending first appearance. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 2nd Judicial Circuit.   Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.

