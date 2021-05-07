NCDOR office at Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh will Move to a New Location on Monday, May 17

The N.C. Department of Revenue office at 1429 Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh will move to a new location on 3301 Terminal Drive near Tower Shopping Center during the week of May 10 - 14.

The office on Rock Quarry Road will be closed from Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, for the move. The new office on Terminal Drive will open on Monday, May 17.

Motor Fuels and Motor Carrier taxpayers visit the office to pick up Motor Fuels decals, drop off payments, and receive other types of assistance, all of which is available online at https://www.ncdor.gov/taxes-forms/motor-fuels-tax. Taxpayers can request an appointment to visit the office at https://www.ncdor.gov/request-appointment-excise-office.