Audio: Sen. Rick Brattin’s Podcast for the Week of May 3

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, discusses Missouri’s Fiscal Year 2022 operating budget.

 

To download audio, please right click the file name and select ‘Save Target As’:

Brattin-Podcast-050621  (2:45)  Q: to do that.

  1. Senator Brattin says the Missouri General Assembly’s only constitutional mandate is to pass a budget. Brattin-1-050621  (:16)  Q: the federal government.
  2. Senator Brattin adds our state is required to maintain a balanced budget. Brattin-2-050621  (:20)  Q: in the state.
  3. Senator Brattin also says part of his job is to watch for fraud, waste and abuse. Brattin-3-050621  (:30)  Q: we have to.
  4. Senator Brattin says he is always asking about all state spending. Brattin-4-050621  (:32)  Q: to do that.

