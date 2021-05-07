Audio: Sen. Rick Brattin’s Podcast for the Week of May 3
JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, discusses Missouri’s Fiscal Year 2022 operating budget.
Brattin-Podcast-050621 (2:45) Q: to do that.
- Senator Brattin says the Missouri General Assembly’s only constitutional mandate is to pass a budget. Brattin-1-050621 (:16) Q: the federal government.
- Senator Brattin adds our state is required to maintain a balanced budget. Brattin-2-050621 (:20) Q: in the state.
- Senator Brattin also says part of his job is to watch for fraud, waste and abuse. Brattin-3-050621 (:30) Q: we have to.
- Senator Brattin says he is always asking about all state spending. Brattin-4-050621 (:32) Q: to do that.