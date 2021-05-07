Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 381 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,258 in the last 365 days.

Alexey Navalny: Amnesty apologizes to Kremlin critic, restores his ‘prisoner of conscience’ standing

The group had revoked the label from Navalny in February over past comments he had made. The activist has been criticized in some corners for past statements against illegal immigration, and for attending a nationalist march years ago.

After a review of the process, Amnesty said that while “some of Navalny’s previous statements are reprehensible and we do not condone them in the slightest,” the group also recognized “that an individual’s opinions and behaviour may evolve over time.”

“Our approach has been refined to not exclude a person from designation as a Prisoner of Conscience solely based on their conduct in the past,” they said. “It is part of Amnesty’s mission to encourage people to positively embrace a human rights vision and to not suggest that they are forever trapped by their past conduct.”

Amnesty also criticized “the Russian government and its supporters” for using the initial revocation “to further violate Navalny’s rights.”

“Amnesty International made a wrong decision,…

You just read:

Alexey Navalny: Amnesty apologizes to Kremlin critic, restores his ‘prisoner of conscience’ standing

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.