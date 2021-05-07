Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
OPSA Quarterly Meeting #4 - TAC Report and NCDHHS Olmstead Plan

o    Description: This important meeting will feature the first public presentation by the Technical Assistance Collaborative (TAC) on its analysis for the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) of Olmstead-related programs and policies.  The TAC’s report on statewide programs, LME/MCOs and provider networks will drive the development of NCDHHS’ Olmstead Plan, along with ongoing input from the OPSA.   o    Location: Zoom.gov https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1619087034?pwd=WHJpMHFuQmFINGI4b2phMWtkbnRHQT09   Meeting ID: 161 908 7034 Passcode: Olmstead One tap mobile +16692545252,,1619087034#,,,,*47255096# US (San Jose) +16468287666,,1619087034#,,,,*47255096# US (New York)   Dial by your location         +1 669 254 5252 US (San Jose)         +1 646 828 7666 US (New York)         +1 551 285 1373 US         +1 669 216 1590 US (San Jose) Meeting ID: 161 908 7034 Passcode: 47255096 Find your local number: https://www.zoomgov.com/u/ad5s6pzyJs o    If you’d like access via captioning, join this link:       https://www.captionedtext.com/client/event.aspx?EventID=4781459&Customer... o    Meeting Agenda is attached

 

 

