Seasonal load restrictions to be lifted in parts of northeast and northwest North Dakota Tuesday

BISMARCK, N.D. -  Seasonal load restrictions will be lifted on North Dakota highways in the Northeast region and various roads in the Northwest region Tuesday, May 11, at 7 a.m.

Motorists are encouraged to check the load restriction map daily as restrictions may change quickly due to weather. 

Statewide seasonal load restriction information is available by calling 511 or online at travel.dot.nd.gov. Load restriction email updates are also available at dot.nd.gov/roadreport/loadlimit/loadlimitinfo.asp.

