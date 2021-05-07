Victor Campenaerts to warm-up for Giro d'Italia time trial on Zwift

Team Qhubeka ASSOS (www.TeamQhubeka.com) time trial specialist and UCI Hour Record holder, Victor Campenaerts will be offering fans a unique opportunity- to ride with him during his warm-up routine, minutes before he takes on the Giro d'Italia stage 1 time trial in Turin tomorrow, using the virtual cycling platform - Zwift.

Join Victor Campenaerts during his warm-up, right before he starts the stage 1 individual time trial of the 2021 Giro d'Italia! - this is the invitation extended to cycling fans around the world from Campenaerts and Zwift.

Victor Campenaerts "Zwift has become, for so many people, a very fun way to exercise, to interact with friends and remain active despite the various restrictions around the world - due to the global pandemic. For me, as a professional cyclist, it is also a platform I have fully embraced as a training tool."

"Not having fans with us at the start of races is something I have really missed. So, I've decided for the Giro, I will try to go to the fans who continue to support us from home, and structure my TT warm up as group workout on Zwift, so everyone can still join us."

"Zwift have also set up a time trial over the Bologna time trial course used at the 2019 Giro, on their system and this will follow the warm-up. So once the warm up is complete, I know I wont be suffering out there alone. This is part of the Ubuntu spirit in our team, so I hope many people will join to encourage me before I start the Giro d'Italia. A big thank you to Zwift for helping to make this happen."

Event Details Join the Team Qhubeka ASSOS TT specialist and UCI World Hour Record holder, Victor Campenaerts, during his actual warm-up routine ahead of stage 1 of the 2021 Giro d'Italia.

It will be a short and intense workout, created specifically by Campenaerts for the race effort that will be required thereafter. The session has been designed by the Belgian star at a % of his FTP, allowing you all to join along for the ride based on your own FTP, on Zwift.

When Campenaerts begins his stage 1 Giro d'Italia time trial at 14:02, fans will then also race over the Bologna time trial course on Zwift too.

Join the ride, experience what it takes to warm up for a grand tour time trial and be sure to send your words of encouragement to Victor before you put yourself to the test.

Join the Victor Campenaerts warm-up - https://bit.ly/3b9pxSX Join the TQA Bologna time trial - https://bit.ly/3f0zyCP

About Team Qhubeka ASSOS: Team Qhubeka ASSOS is a purpose-led, high-performance team, fighting to win on the world's biggest stage, to inspire hope and create opportunity. Founded in 2007, Team Qhubeka ASSOS (formerly NTT Pro Cycling) became the first-ever African cycling team to gain a UCI WorldTour license, in 2016.

We achieved our first major win in 2013 when Gerald Ciolek won Milan-San Remo, one of the five Monuments of cycling. We have competed in six Tour de France’s and notched up 7 stage wins, with Mark Cavendish wearing the coveted Yellow Jersey at the 2016 Tour de France.

We are a multicultural, diverse team with bases in South Africa, the Netherlands and Italy. There are 19 nationalities represented across our World Tour and continental feeder team rosters. Our focus on developing African cycling has resulted in more than 55 riders from the African continent be given the opportunity to race on the world stage, since the team's inception.

We race to help people to move forward with bicycles through our relationship with Qhubeka Charity. Through our work with Qhubeka, we have contributed to the distribution of over 30 000 bicycles in communities in South Africa.

About Qhubeka: Qhubeka is a charity that moves people forward with bicycles. People earn bicycles through our programmes, improving their access to schools, clinics and jobs.

A bicycle is a tool that helps people to travel faster and further, and to carry more. In the face of extreme and persistent poverty, bicycles can change lives by helping to address socioeconomic challenges at the most basic level – helping people to get where they need to go.

