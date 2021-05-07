The Maine Department of Education, in partnership with the University of Southern Maine School of Education and Human Development are seeking school Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) teams to engage in a summer learning institute titled Building from What You Have: A Process for Scaling-Up Tiered Supports in a MTSS. Continuous Improvement Teams from PK-12 are invited to submit an application.

The focus of the Institute is to assist school MTSS teams with engaging in a deep-dive into their current resources in order to scale-up tiered supports, particularly in Tier 1. School teams that wish to apply must be willing to commit to seven 3-hour sessions, held weekly, beginning on Tuesday, June 22 from 10:00 AM-2:00 PM with a 30-minute lunch break built in. The Institute spans 8 total weeks (please note we will not meet the week of July 5th).

This professional learning opportunity has been specifically designed for teams to engage in the work together. To that end, there is one application for the entire team. The team should consist of 4-5 individuals, including: a principal or asst. principal, two general education teachers, a special education teacher, and one team member of their choice (school psychologist, instructional strategist/coach, Title 1 teacher, school counselor or social worker, etc.).

We will be requiring two books as resources during the Institute. The first, Effective Universal Instruction: An Action-Oriented Approach to Improving Tier 1, will be provided as an eTextbook to each team member to support the summer work. The second, Supporting Successful Interventions in Schools: Tools to Plan, Evaluate, and Sustain Effective Implementation must be purchased by either the school or individually for each team member.

The session schedule is as follows:

June 22: MTSS Overview, Resources, and Q&A

June 29: MTSS resources session and workshop: Personnel

July 13: MTSS resources session and workshop: Curriculum and Instruction

July 20: MTSS resources session and workshop: Data and data-based decision making

July 27: MTSS resources session and workshop: Time

Aug 3: MTSS resources session and workshop: Facilities and physical space

Aug 10: Priorities Planning

Due to the highly interactive nature and the need to provide supports to teams, this Institute is being capped at 5 teams. Sessions will be molded and designed to meet participating teams’ needs to the greatest extent possible while covering all of the primary topics.

To apply for this professional learning institute, download and complete the application below. We will review applications on a first come-first serve basis. Only complete applications will be considered. You may submit your completed application beginning on Wednesday, May 19th, and you will be notified of your application status within two weeks of submission. Registration for the institute will remain open until all slots are filled.

Click here to download the application.

For more information or questions regarding the Institute, you may email Andrea Logan at andrea.logan@maine.gov or Rachel Brown-Chidsey at rachelb@maine.edu. You may submit your competed application to Andrea Logan at andrea.logan@maine.gov beginning Wednesday, May 19th 2021.