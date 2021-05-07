Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Camden Hills Regional HS Teacher Named a Finalist for 2021 Presidential Award in Mathematics

The Maine Department of Education is pleased to announce the Maine State Selection Committee for the 2021 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) Program has selected as the state-level finalist for 7-12th grade, teacher of mathematics Lora Levenseler from Camden Hills Regional High School.

Ms. Levenseler will be honored at state ceremonies as soon as COVID-19 protocols allow.

State-level finalists are forwarded to a national selection committee comprised of mathematics and/or science educators, researchers, district officials, and past awardees who will meet to select the PAEMST awardees at the national level. The teachers chosen to be Presidential Awardees will be notified by the White House, honored at various ceremonies in Washington, D.C., and will receive $10,000 from the National Science Foundation.

Join us in congratulating the 2021 PAEMST State Finalist Lora Levenseler and wishing her luck in the national selection process.

Nominations will open in the early fall for the 2022 PAEMST Awards. This round of awards will honor mathematics, science and engineering (including computer science) teachers working in grades K-6. Consider a great teacher you know for nomination this fall or nominate yourself! Learn more about how to Nominate a teacher!

If you have any questions about the PAEMST program feel free to contact:

Michele Mailhot – PAEMST Mathematics State Coordinator (michele.mailhot@maine.gov)  or Shari Templeton – PAEMST Science State Coordinator (shari.templeton@maine.gov)

 

