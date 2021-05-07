Maine Association of School Libraries Announces Annual Awardees

During School Library Month in April, the Maine Association of School Libraries (MASL) announced the recipients of the 2021 Awards. MASL’s annual awards recognize exemplary school library support staff, administrators, and library media specialists.

The 2021 Support Staff Award winner is Annette Thompson of Fort Fairfield Elementary School. Betsy York, MSAD20 School Library Consultant, described Ms. Thompson as a highly dedicated and “integral part of her school community.”

The 2021 Administrator Award winner is Jay Dufour of Lewiston High School. Lewiston High School Librarian Marissa Deku nominated Mr. Dufour because he gives “200% of his heart to the advancement of his students and to making the school a better place.”

The 2021 Walter J. Taranko School Librarian Award winner is Jennifer Stanbro of Skillin Elementary School in South Portland. Megan Welter, SPSD Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment, credited Ms. Stanbro’s vision and leadership for evolving the South Portland school libraries into “dynamic learning commons where students discover, think, and create.”

Award winners were announced on April 15th at the virtual closing ceremony of MASL’s Spring Symposium. Each winner has been presented with a commemorative plaque and a $500 donation to their school library from MASL. Marking the 20th anniversary of Walter J. Taranko’s passing, his wife Donna Taranko-Moulton spoke about her late husband’s work advocating for Maine school libraries. Walter’s son Andrew Taranko was also in attendance.

The MASL Awards committee welcomes nominations from teachers, colleagues, and administrators by February 15th of each year. While Support Staff and School Librarian award nominees must be MASL members, non-members are encouraged to nominate their exemplary school library staff.

2021 Awards Committee Chair is Amanda Kozaka, and the 2021 Awards Committee Members are: Amy Denecker (Treasurer), Amy Roberson (PD Chair), Michelle Wyler (At-Large), Nancy Grant (Ex-Officio).

For more information about MASL Awards visit maslibraries.org/award_scholarships.