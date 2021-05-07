Munavvar Izhar MD Creates High-Quality ABIM Type Questions and Board Preparation Materials
Munavvar Izhar MD as CEO of Medical Examination LLC pours his knowledge into Residents, Fellows, Internists, and Nephrologists to prepare themCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Munavvar Izhar MD, CEO of Medical Examination LLC, who has about 30 years of nephrology experience, plays a vital role in creating the ABIM Chicago-based Exam World question sets. He supports this cause to help interns and physicians pass their American Board of Internal Medicine Certification, Recertification, and MOC exams.
Almost a thousand ABIM type nephrology questions help prepare Fellows and Nephrologists for certification or recertification examinations. These fully customizable practice sets are created based on the Blueprint of ABIM Examinations. The questions mimic the difficulty level as asked in ABIM Board Exams. The Questions are categorized under Various categories like ARF, CKD, ESRD, GN, Acid-Base, Fluid and Electrolytes, Transplant, etc. To make it more comprehensive Dr. Munavvar Izhar has also included Renal Physiology, Pharmacology & Anatomy. Munavvar Izhar has been innovative and thought it prudent to include a section of Renal Histopathology as well with questions based on and depicting classical teaching slides of renal histopathology that is frequently asked in ABIM Board Exams.
ABIM Board Exams are constantly evolving and changing with time. Realizing this Munavvar Izhar MD has also included new sections of Nephrology questions in areas of ICU & Critical Care Nephrology, Onconephrology, Genetics, Interventional and Acess Nephrology, Medical Director Responsibilities, and Issues. This makes Munavvar Izhar’s 1000 Nephrology Question Bank one of the most comprehensive question banks available. Dr. Munavvar Izhar and his team frequently review and update these questions and incorporate recent advances too. This nephrology board review question bank of this caliber at https://www.abimexams.com is the largest question bank available at the current time.
“Preparing for a licensing exam involving certifications and recertifications is one of the most significant and stressful times in a physician’s life.” That’s what it says on the ABIM Exam World website supported by CEO and physician Munavvar Izhar where the online practice sessions reside. Often nephrologists who pursue ABIM nephrology board certifications spend a week away from home in board reviews. This time away from their practices often cost them thousands of dollars that includes travel, stay in the hotel for a week, food, and registration for the course. Dr. Munavvar Izhar’s Nephrology preparatory materials have reduced testing expenses for practicing nephrologists to only a few hundred dollars and they can study in the comfort of their homes! The comprehensive topics and the explanations cover the entire spectrum of nephrology for ABIM Board Exam purposes.
The ABIM website states doctors and nephrologists limited by 2020-2021 Covid-19 quarantines may have the option to complete their certifications by the scheduled 2022 deadlines. The online board exam training that Dr. Izhar helps facilitate provides one more way for all individuals requiring a licensing exam during this period to complete their certification on time.
Munavvar Izhar MD and his team of nephrologists from academia and private practices do extensive research in drafting the questions. In addition, Dr. Munavvar Izhar, MD has published numerous research papers and articles in nephrology journals some of which are picked up by the press as well. He has also authored book chapters in textbooks of Internal Medicine and Nephrology. Dr. Munavvar Izhar has also published articles on recent advances in DIalysis and Wearable Kidney Devices to educate the vast majority of people dependent on dialysis.
Logged-in users of the Exam World portal can create practice tests based on a variety of question modes like in Tutor Mode or Exam mode. Munavvar Izhar who has taken numerous certification and recertification exams in both Internal Medicine, Nephrology, and Hypertension himself says that his platform gives the subscribers a real exam day feel.
