Sewickley Bridge Inspection Begins Monday in Sewickley

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT district 11 is announcing inspection activities on the Sewickley Bridge (Route 4025) in Sewickley Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, May 10 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur one direction at a time on Route 51 (University Boulevard), beneath the bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through Tuesday, May 18 as crews from the Larson Design Group conduct the routine inspection.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

