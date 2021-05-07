MEDIA ADVISORY: Marine Fisheries Commission to meet by web conference May 20

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet by web conference on May 20 beginning at 9 a.m.

The public may listen to the meeting by phone or listen and view presentations online. For links to join the meeting, go to the Marine Fisheries Commission Meeting webpage. Following the meeting, an audio recording will be posted online.

Members of the public may submit comments to the commission in three ways:

Sign Up to Speak at the Meeting – A 30-minute public comment period is scheduled near the beginning of the meeting. Those who wish to speak during the comment period are required to preregister by 5 p.m. on May 18. To accommodate as many speakers as possible, the chairman may limit the time each speaker may comment. Click here to register to speak. Submit Online Comments – Public comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. on May 18 through an online form. Click here to submit comments online. Mail Comments – Written comments may be mailed to May 2021 Marine Fisheries Commission Meeting Comments, P.O Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557. Comments must be received by the division by 5 p.m. on May 18.

Agenda items include:

A presentation on Draft Amendment 2 to the Shrimp Fishery Management Plan and a vote to send the draft amendment out for public and advisory committee review.

An update of the CARES Act Fisheries Relief Program.

An update on Amendment 2 and Amendment 3 to the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan.

Updates on the N.C. Fishery Management Plan for Interjurisdictional Fisheries and Amendment 2 to the Estuarine Striped Bass Fishery Management Plan.

A vote on notice of text to begin the rulemaking process for readopting a slate of rules under a state-mandated periodic review schedule.

A potential vote on notice of text to begin the rulemaking process for rules to prohibit repacking of foreign crab meat in North Carolina.

For information on scheduled meeting topics, see the agenda and briefing book on the Marine Fisheries Commission Meeting webpage.