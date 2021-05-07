Katie Spotz Named 2020 U.S. Coast Guard Elite Female Athlete of the Year
Katie Spotz, a Christian adventurer, charitable ambassador, author and world-record holder now has another record—U.S. Coast Guard Athlete of the Year.
The Coast Guard has given me the opportunity to work with people from all across the country who inspire me to keep striving to give my best.”CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ensign Katie Spotz, a well-known endurance athlete, charitable ambassador, author and world-record holder, can now add another accomplishment to her ever-growing list of achievements as she was recently named the 2020 U.S. Coast Guard Elite Female Athlete of the Year.
Spotz, currently stationed in Portland, Maine, was presented the award on April 23, 2021, by Rear Admiral Thomas G. Allan Jr. at the Portland Head Lighthouse. “Spotz not only competes at the highest level of excellence for herself, but she strives to inspire and empower female athletes through a good cause,” Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath said in a statement.
Since 1990, the Coast Guard has annually honored two active-duty members — one female and one male — for elite athlete of the year. The title is bestowed on athletes for their high level of success in their chosen sport — running, in Spotz’s case — as well as their exceptional community service.
Spotz first gained national attention in 2010 by setting the world record as the youngest person to row solo across the Atlantic Ocean, completing a 70-day journey from West Africa to South America. From there, Spotz has used her fame and athleticism to raise awareness and funds for various non-profit organizations. To date, she has raised more than $300,000 for clean water projects in developing communities around the world.
In 2020, Spotz organized Run4Water initiatives and set records by becoming the first woman to run nonstop across New Hampshire and Vermont, and the first person to run nonstop across Maine, a feat that generated more than $26,000 in contributions. Spotz’s upcoming challenges include another Run4Water adventure, this time a 341-mile run across Ohio, as well as Ride4Water, where she will cycle across Maine's 308-mile Atlantic shoreline.
Spotz is honored to be recognized for her accomplishments and to help create a world where clean water is available to all. “The Coast Guard has given me the opportunity to work with people from all across the country who inspire me to keep striving to give my best,” she shared. “I hope my hard work and dedication to helping others encourages other female athletes to give back in some way.”
About Katie Spotz
Katie Spotz is a Christian adventurer, charitable ambassador, author and world-record holder. Katie is the youngest person to row solo across the Atlantic Ocean and was the first person to have swum the entire length of the Allegheny River. Katie’s story has been featured on CBS Morning Show, CBS Evening News, World News with Diane Sawyer, Anderson Cooper 360, New York Times, NPR, and other media outlets. For more information, please visit KatieSpotz.com.
