Sen. Bill White’s Military Affairs Bill Heads to Governor

For Immediate Release: May 7, 2021

Contact: Mike Kelley: 573-751-2173

Senator Bill White’s Military Affairs Bill Heads to Governor

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, recently announced his military affairs legislation, Senate Bill 120, was “Truly Agreed and Finally Passed” on May 5, and now awaits the governor’s signature to become law. The measure, in part, follows recommendations from the U.S. Department of Defense, and pending voter approval, will create the Missouri Department of the National Guard. The bill designates November as Military Family Month and creates the option for Purple Star Campuses within school districts. Additionally, it corrects the language for a “surviving spouse” in the retirement system. Senate Bill 120 also grants an interview for Missouri National Guard members applying for state jobs, adds veteran questions to state forms to help connect them to services and enacts several other provisions.

“We owe our military men and women so much for serving our country and protecting our freedom,” said Sen. White. “While we can never fully repay them for their sacrifices, this bill helps to demonstrate our gratitude by simplifying and increasing access to services.”

To learn more about Sen. White and his legislation, please visit senate.mo.gov/white.

###

 

