COMMISSIONER MILLER ENCOURAGES TEXANS TO APPLY FOR SECOND ROUND OF TDA’S EVENT GRANT FUNDING

AUSTIN– Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) is currently accepting applications for round two of the GO TEXAN Event Grants, a program that provides funding to GO TEXAN partners that host public events to promote Texas products and businesses. Cities, communities, and organizations are encouraged to apply for GO TEXAN Event Grant funding for events happening from May 1 thru the end of 2021. Applications must be submitted by May 15, 2021.

“Everything in Texas might be bigger- but it’s also better,” Commissioner Miller said. “Texas businesses make the best stuff on earth and our GO TEXAN partners are no exception. These folks dedicate a great deal of time and energy to handcraft and perfect their Texas made products. The GO TEXAN Event Grant awarded over $170,000 in the first round of funding. TDA is proud to support GO TEXAN partners in promoting their products, and in turn help build their business and their communities.”

Round one of TDA’s Texas Event Grant awarded $170,090 to 37 grant recipients.

GO TEXAN Event Grant funded events are listed below:

2021 Chamber Chilifest & Classic Car Show

2021 Texas Spring Family Festival

2021 ZestFest

Austin County Fair

BTV Club Market Conroe 11.2021

BTV Club Market Cypress 10.2021

BTV Club Market Kingwood 12.2021

BTV Club Market Richmond 11.2021

BTV Club Market Waco 11.2021

BTV Club Market Woodlands 12.2021

Butchermans Backs the Boobs

Buy Texas Market

Chicken Fried Steak Festival

Independence Day Celebration

Light a Path 2021

Messina Hof Winery 37th annual Wine and Roses Festival 23021

Midweek Mercantile and Music Series

Moo-La Fest

Outlaw Nation Houston Music & Arts Festival - McKinney

Outlaw Nation Houston Music & Arts Festival - Pearland

Outlaw Nation Houston Music & Arts Festival - SouthFork Ranch

Outlaw Nation Houston Music & Arts Festival - Conroe

Pasture to Plate Showdown & Shindig

Rockport-Fulton Seafair

Rusk Fair on the Square

Sealybration

Shrimp Cook-Off and Seafood Festival

Smithville Wingfest & Chili Cook-A-Roo

Tarrant County Jr. Livestock Show and Youth Fair

Taste of Abilene: Food Art Beverage Music Gala

Texas Blueberry Festival

Texas Country Reporter Festival

Texas Pumpkin Fest

Tri-State Fair & Rodeo

Twice as Fine as Texarkana Wine

Wild and Free on HWY 83

Wine Walk

"Candlelight is so grateful to be the recipient of the Texas Department of Agriculture’s Event Grant Program this year,” said Tara Gray, Development Director at Candlelight Ranch. “Our largest annual fundraiser, Light A Path, is slated for October 24th and this year we are holding a COVID friendly event. We anticipate 250 guests, and we will have GO TEXAN partners attend as well. The GO TEXAN Event Grant will allow us to grow and enhance programming at the Ranch and is instrumental in helping us raise needed funds to continue our mission and improve the lives of worthy children and families. Thank you so much for supporting us during our Light a Path annual event!"

Candlelight Ranch provides educational and nature-based experiences for families and children of all abilities and needs to learn, explore, and heal. Programs at Candlelight Ranch have proven to increase overall confidence and feelings of self-worth.

The maximum reimbursable award amount will be up to $5,000 in approved, event-related expenses from TDA’s GO TEXAN marketing program, pending funding allocations. Activities like conferences, fairs, tradeshows, and festivals are all encouraged to apply. Event funds can be used to assist with advertising costs, create additional collateral and increase attendance. By partnering with these events through grants, TDA aims to increase awareness for both the GO TEXAN Program and GO TEXAN partners.

Since it’s creation in 1999, the Texas Department of Agriculture’s GO TEXAN program has been dedicated to identifying and supporting Texas-based businesses and connecting them with customers across the Lone Star State and around the world. The GO TEXAN program is dedicated to showcasing the diversity and quality of Texas-based businesses. Whether we are developing new sales and business opportunities for GO TEXAN Partners or encouraging consumers to look for the iconic GO TEXAN mark when making buying decisions, we will always strive to find new and meaningful ways to promote products and services that are Texas made and Texas proud. For more information on TDA’s GO TEXAN Event Grant funding, please click here.